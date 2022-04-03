Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

DOC stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

