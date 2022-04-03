Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

NYSE PDM opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

