PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 2.5%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $80.50. 611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,016,000 after acquiring an additional 980,076 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

