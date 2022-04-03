Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE PHT opened at $8.20 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
