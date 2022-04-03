Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE PHT opened at $8.20 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $97,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

