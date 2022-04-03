Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CFO Sells $899,395.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $899,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

