Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Shares of PPSI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 316,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,237. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.