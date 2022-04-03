Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 766.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

