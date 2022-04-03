Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,784,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

