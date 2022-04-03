Piper Sandler Increases Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $12.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

SPWH stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $475.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

