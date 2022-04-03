Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $918,693.09 and $10,820.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00108392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

