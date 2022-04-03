Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 73,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

