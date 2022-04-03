Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 73,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.