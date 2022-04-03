Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $559.75.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.03. The stock had a trading volume of 418,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,608. Pool has a 1-year low of $351.87 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.