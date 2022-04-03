Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 5.3%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.26. 7,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

