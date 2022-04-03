Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 5.3%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.26. 7,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
