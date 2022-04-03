Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

