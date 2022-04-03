Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.