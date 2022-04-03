PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,651. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.