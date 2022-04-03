Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $437,026.60

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004755 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $437,026.60 and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

