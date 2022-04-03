PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.69

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04), with a volume of 12104155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.78 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £106.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.73.

About PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

