PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.69

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04), with a volume of 12104155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.78 ($0.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £106.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.73.
About PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.