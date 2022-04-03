PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 113200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
