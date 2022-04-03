Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDSY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $$12.66 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Prada has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

