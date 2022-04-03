Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.