Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLPC stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 15,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 22,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

