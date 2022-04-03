Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.97% of Premier Financial worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

