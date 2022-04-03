Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

