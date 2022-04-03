Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $444.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

