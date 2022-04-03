ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

