PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 227,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PROS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $784,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

