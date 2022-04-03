Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of PRU opened at $118.40 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.