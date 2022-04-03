Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.55 ($22.37).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £30.77 billion and a PE ratio of -19.06. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

In related news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

