Pulmatrix’s (PULM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

