Pulmatrix’s (PULM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

