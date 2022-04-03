Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.