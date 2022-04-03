Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

