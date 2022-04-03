Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.