Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

