Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Reduced by Analyst

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CRMD opened at $5.58 on Friday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

