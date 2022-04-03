Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Decreased by Analyst

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humacyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

HUMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 573,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $5,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

