Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renasant by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

