Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEGY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

