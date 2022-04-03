Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

