Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.90.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $581.92 and a 200 day moving average of $653.43. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $474.20 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

