QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.53

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.53 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($4.03). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 304.40 ($3.99), with a volume of 614,147 shares.

QQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 418 ($5.48).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.11.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.