Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Releases Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 119,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,304. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) by 4,992,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

