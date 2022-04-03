Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 1,255,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,215. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

