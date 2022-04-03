Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.62

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.62 and traded as high as C$30.17. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.11, with a volume of 409,063 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.62.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

