Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$1.79. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 8,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$48.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

