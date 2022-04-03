Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $306.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

