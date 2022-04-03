RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). RadNet reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.68 on Friday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RadNet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in RadNet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 330,090 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in RadNet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

