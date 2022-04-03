Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.55. 193,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. Radware has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

