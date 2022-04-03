Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,048,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after acquiring an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

