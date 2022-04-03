Rainicorn Market Cap Reaches $45.34 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Rainicorn has a market cap of $45.34 million and $709,136.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

